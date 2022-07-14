Meet on promoting Tirupati as export hub held at Sri City

Tirupati: An exports stakeholders meet was held in Sri City on Wednesday under the aegis of the AP Industries & Commerce department and APIIC towards development of the district as exports hub. Representatives of various export manufacturing industries located in different parts of the district, including those from Sri City have attended. Dr N Ramesh, Joint Director General, Foreign Trade, Visakhapatnam and Rajesh Singh, Assistant Director, Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts, New Delhi addressed the participants in virtual mode. Summarising the intent of convening the meeting, Dr Ramesh said the government aims to bring-in a sense of collaborative competition among the stakeholders and prepare an export action plan to promote Tirupati district as an export hub.

Rajesh Singh gave a few suggestions and guidelines for facilitating the exports of handcraft products such as Kalamkari artefacts which are very famous in Tirupati district. Sri City MD Ravindra Sannareddy said that in line with the Union government policy, the government of AP with a view to make the state a highly industrialised and export oriented, has created a stakeholders consultation exercise to gather the views of the industry players and make them to participate in the growth story of the state. Industry representatives gave some cogent suggestions on revitalising the production in the district. Participants felt that it was an excellent opportunity to discuss the investment and development opportunities and bring specific issues to government's notice. District Industries centre general manager E Prathap coordinated the meeting while APIIC Zonal Manager SS Sony, Deputy Chief of Factories Ramakrishna Reddy, District registrar PVN Babu, attended the meeting.

Based on global export trends and in recognition of the importance of exports as an engine of economic growth, in line with the Union government, the government of Andhra Pradesh sees exports as a priority area for development of the state. The state government is crafting a 10-year action plan with pit-stops every 2-3 years to monitor progress and re-align strategies adapting to the global scenario.