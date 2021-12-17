Meet urges cops to upgrade skills in utilisation of apps

Kadapa: The speakers in the one-day special training class organised to the police officials over Integrated Road Accident Data Base (IRADB) mobile application here on Thursday stressed the need for adopting latest technology in the interest of preventing road accidents in the district. They also urged the cops to upgrade the skills over utilisation of mobile apps as it would help in location of accident spot and in rescuing the victim from danger by shifting him to hospital.

Speaking on the occasion, Additional SP M Deva Prasad (Operations) said that IRAD mobile application would be useful to gain full details of location, condition of vehicle with photos and videos immediately after the happening of road accident. He said the ID created for the same links with all concerned departments and alerts them through SMS. "We can secure a comprehensive information related to reasons for road accident occurred and preventive measures by implementing IRAD mobile application," he said. National Informatics Centre district roll out manager Syed Khalil explained over utilisation of IRAD through powerpoint presentation.