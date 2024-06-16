  • Menu
Mega blood donation camps conducted

Blood donation camp held in Vizianagaram on Saturday

Vizianagaram : The Association of Surgeons of India (ASI), comprising over 40,000 surgeon members, organised mega blood donation camps all over India on Saturday.

As part of that, Dr k Tirumala Prasad (Tirumala Medicover Hospitals, Vizianagaram) also conducted two blood donation camps, one at Rotary Blood Bank and another one is at Vijaya Blood Bank. Voluntary blood donors gave 18 units at Rotary Blood Bank and 21 units of blood at Vijaya Blood Bank. Dr A Ramani, member of the association, conducted the camp at Government Medical College. Later, Dr Tirumala Prasad said that hundreds of patients are losing their lives due to non-availability of blood on time. During the accidents and surgeries, huge quantity of blood is needed and the hospitals alone can't provide it. The people, particularly youth, have to donate blood and provide life support to the patients. He said that donating blood would not affect the health of a person in anyway and there is no need to hesitate to give blood whenever it is needed.

