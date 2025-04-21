Mega DSC in AP

Vijayawada: The Education department released a notification on Sunday to fill 14,088 vacant posts in government schools, tribal welfare ashrams, juvenile welfare schools and others.

Job aspirants have been waiting for a long time for the release of the notification and conduct of DSC 2025 by the Education department. Finally, the government released the schedule for the Mega DSC.

Teachers’ posts will be filled in government, ZP, mandal parishad, mu-nicipal and municipal corporation schools. A total of 7,487 school as-sistant posts and 6,599 Secondary Grade Teacher posts and two Phys-ical Education Teacher posts will be filed in the state through Mega DSC 2025. HRD Minister Nara Lokesh on Sunday released the DSC no-tification on X. The applicants can pay fee online from April 20 to May 15. Mock test will be held from May 20 and candidates can download hall tickets from May 30. The DSC recruitment examinations will be held from June 6 to July 6 and answer key will be released two days after the completion of the examinations.

The Education department will accept the objections for seven days after releasing the key and the final key will be released later. Merit list will be released seven days after releasing the final key.

The candidates can get further information logging onto the website https://cse.ap.gov.in https://apdsc.apcfss.in

Details of GOs released by the government for conducting DSC, list of vacancies, examination schedule, syllabus, notification and help desk are available on the websites from 10 am onwards on Sunday, an-nounced the Director of school education in a press release on Sun-day. The details of syllabus, allocation of marks to different subjects, con-tent and structure of Teacher Recruitment Test (TRT) shall be notified in the Information Bulletin to be issued by the Commissioner / Direc-tor of School Education, AP, through the official website designated for this purpose.

Selection procedure is as follows: For School Assistants and Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs–Special Education), selection will be on the basis of combined marks 45 secured in the written test (Computer Based Test) (80 percent) and APTET/CTET (20 percent). For Secondary Grade Teachers and Secondary Grade Teachers (Special Education), se-lection will be on the basis of combined marks secured in the Written Test (Computer Based Test) (80 percent) and APTET/CTET (20 percent).