Mega education fair on June 12

Ongole: The Brilliant Computer Education Institute announced that its annual Mega Education Fair will be conducted at the A1 Convention Centre here on June 12.

In a press meet held on Sunday, the institute chairman, Shaik Nyamatulla Basha, said that they have been conducting the education fair as a tradition for 21 years and this will create awareness for the students who wish to join engineering, medical, management, chartered accountancy, law, or other professional courses.

As the web counselling for engineering students is starting soon, the students and their parents can clarify their doubts on the process of web counselling, exercising options, etc, with the authorised personnel at the mega education fair, said Nyamatulla Basha. He said that management representatives and vice chancellors from several colleges and universities are participating in the fair to explain their features, clarify the doubts of parents and students, and offer spot admissions in their institutions.

He also announced that officers from the State Bank of India will also participate in the fair to offer a subsidy on education loans, and explain eligibility and their terms and conditions to the parents attending the fair.

Nyamatulla Basha announced that the Social Welfare Minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, Prakasam district collector A Thameem Ansariya, Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao, AP Maritime Corporation chairman Damacharla Sathya, retired DGP KRM Kishore Kumar, and others will participate in the inaugural session. He said they are arranging a special bus service to the education fair from various locations in the district.

He asked the interested candidates to contact the Brilliant Computer Education Institute office on Anjaiah Road for registration, passes, and bus service. He also announced that the institute would give away two laptops through a lucky dip to the students participating in the education fair.