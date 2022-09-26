Mega festival is back to allure millions of devout

Tirumala: Millions of devotees across the globe are eagerly waiting for the most auspicious and grandeur event, the annual 9-day Brahmotsavams of Sri Venkateswara Swamy in Tirumala, which is all set to take off on Tuesday. After a gap of two years due to pandemic, the devotees will be allowed to witness the vahana sevas, daily in the morning and evening in the four Mada streets around the famed Tirumala temple, which is the major attraction of Brahmotsavams.

Among the 450 odd festivals that are being observed every year in Tirumala, the colourful Brahmotsavams is considered to be the festival of splendor and gaiety as the processional deity Sri Malayappa Swamy in all His spiritual grandeur, decked with dazzling jewellery and flowers, wearing bright vastrams take celestial ride on 16 different carriers (vahanams) on the mada streets to bless His beloved devotees. TTD on its part made elaborate arrangements anticipating huge influx of pilgrims as the mega event is being held this year with devotees' participation, after a gap of two years. Galleries in the Mada street which has a total seating capacity of 1.8 lakh were refurbished and strengthened to ensure orderly entry and exit of pilgrims witnessing the vahana sevas.

Temporarily shelters with German-sheds were also put up at many places and additional toilets were also provided for the devotees, who could not get accommodation. In addition to the TTD vigilance and security personnel, a strong contingent of 4,000 police force drawn from various districts, were also deployed for the smooth conduct of events and ensure orderly movement of pilgrims in Tirumala. The nine-day festival commences with the ceremonious Ankurarpanam or Beejavapanam, which is considered to be the ritual of prelude before commencing the mega religious fete, on Monday evening. Navadhanyas are sown in different mud pots invoking the blessings of Moon God and the level of sprouting of the grains becomes the benchmark of hurdle free and successful conduct of Brahmotsavams. The celestial event will take off with Dwajarohan on Tuesday in which Garuda flag of Sri Venkateswara is hoisted, after the procession of the utsava murthis, in the shrine. This signifies the invitation by Garuda, the ardent devotee and noble servant of Lord Vishnu, to the deities of all worlds present in Hindu Sanatana Dharma, to take part in the nine-day festival and make it a humongous success.

The first Vahanam is the seven hooded mighty divine serpent Pedda Sesha Vahanam, on which Sri Malayappa Swamy with Sridevi and Bhudevi will be taken in procession after Dwajarohanm on Tuesday. The details of other vahana sevas are Chinna Sesha Vahanam (morning) and Hamsa Vahanam (evening), on the second day on September 28. On the third day Simha Vahanam (morning) and Muthyapu Pandiri (evening) will be held while on fourth day Malayappa will ride on Kalpavruksha Vahanam and Sarva Bhoopala vahanam. The most important vahana seva Garuda seva will be held on the fifth day evening after Mohini vahanam on October 1.

TTD is anticipating three lakh gathering of devotees and made additional arrangements including deploying 2,000 more police for Garuda seva. On the morning of the sixth day, Sri Malayappa will be taken in a procession on Hanumantha Vahanam and in the evening on Golden chariot and also on Gaja Vahanam (October 2). Surya Prabha Vahanam (morning) and Chandra Prabha vahanam (evening) will be observed on the seventh day. On the penultimate day of Srivari Brahmotsavams, Rathotsavam will be held in the morning and evening Aswa Vahanam. The nine-day Brahmotsavam will come to an end with Chakrasananam on the ninth day on October 5.