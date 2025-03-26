Mega job fair held at Kadiri

Kadiri (Sri Sathya Sai district): Kadiri MLA Kandikunta Venkata Prasad said that efforts were being made to provide large-scale job opportunities to the unemployed, as promised during the election campaign.

On Tuesday, a mega job fair was organised at Blue Moon Degree College under Kadiri municipality under the auspices of the AP State Skill Development Corporation. Representatives of 25 companies attended the job fair, and a large number of unemployed people from across the district came to participate in the interview.

Addressing the unemployed, MLA Venkata Prasad, who participated as the chief guest in the programme, said that with the initiative of HRD Minister Nara Lokesh, huge job opportunities are being provided in the State. He accused the previous YSRCP government of cheating the unemployed in the name of job calendar. Later, MLA Kandikunta Venkata Prasad was felicitated by the head of Blue Moon Educational Institutions M Sivashankar and the staff. RDO VVS Sharma, Blue Moon Educational Institutions Head M Siva Shankar, Degree College Principal Venkat Reddy, Skill Development District Officer Harikrishna, company representatives, unemployed people and others participated in the programme.