Mega job fair on March 28

Employment Development Officer K Harish Chandraprasad and District Skill Development Officer M Kondala Rao informed that a mega job mela will be organised at Jawahar Knowledge Centre of Government Degree College at 9 am on March 28 to provide job opportunities to the unemployed.





Green Tech Industries, Parameshu Biotech, Vision Drugs, Amara Raja Group, Apollo Pharmacy, Deccan Fine Chemicals, Varun Motors, Paytm and other companies will participate in the job mela and select candidates. Candidates with PG, B Tech, Pharmacy, Degree, Polytechnic, ITI, Inter, and 10th qualification and in the age group of 19 to 29 years can participate in this job mela.





According to the qualification and experience, the salary will range from Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000. Eligible candidates should first register with their complete details. Harish said that this mega job fair will be held under the joint auspices of the State Skill Development Corporation, District Apprenticeship Office and CEDAP. For further details, interested persons can contact phone numbers 8919868419, 9581810049.











