Mega Job Mela at Rayachoti on Dec 9

Rayachoti (Annamayya District): Here is good news for unemployed youth of Annamayya district as the administration has made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of a Mega Job Mela by Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) in association with local representatives at the Polytechnic College in Rayachoti on December 9.

It is expected that as many as 25 multinational companies including Google, Flip Card (IT work from home), Hetero Drugs, Just Dial, Aurobindo Pharma, BYJU's, Kia Motors, Green Tech, Medi Assistant, Allsec Technologies, Apollo Pharmacy, ISCON Solutions, All Dixon and Muthoot Finance etc are going to participate in the event. District Collector P S Girisha has said that the candidates who secure jobs in the companies will be paid salaries in the range of Rs 12,000 to Rs 30,000 per month based on their qualifications and other credentials.

He said that the candidates who have qualified in SSC, Inter, ITI, polytechnic diploma, degree, B Tech and PG courses are eligible to take part in the job mela. The candidates who are interested should attend the walk-in interview compulsory along with their certificates, Xerox copies, Aadhaar card and two passport size photos.

Interested candidates can contact numbers 9381069980, 7799587687 and 9177143181 or register their names at https: // rb.gy/abhkb3 link.

The Collector urged the unemployed youth in the district to utilise the opportunity.