Mega Job Mela held at Govt College

Anantapur: Sambhav Foundation in collaboration with the different private sector companies and MNCs has organised a Mega Job Mela at the Government College here on Tuesday. The Mela was inaugurated by the guests Bisathi Bharath, national youth awardee & Union government- MyGov ambassador, Dr Garugu Balaji, MD, consultant psychiatrist, Dr Shasanka Mouli, Vice-Principal, Government College, Anantapur, Bisati Jeevan Kumar, HR, Nagamani, in-charge of Sambhav Foundation, Redya Nayak, placement officer, Sambhav Foundation.

Bisathi Bharath stated that youth should need to focus on up-skilling, re-skilling, improving professional skills and expertise to earn better jobs in the market. He congratulated Sambhav Foundation for organising the mega job mela to ensure better employment opportunities to rural youth.

Nearly 120 youth from various corners of the district appeared for the Job Mela.

Companies including Tata Electronics & Motors, Shri Ram Finance, CNR Assocation, Big C, KR Private Solutions, Flipkart, Tata Capital and Cogent Private limited Company have given offer letters to 85 young people with a package of Rs 2 lakh to Rs 3.5 lakh. The selected youth will be placed as data entry operators, in data analytics, as accounts executives and auto service technicians.