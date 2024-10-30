Live
- Anantapur police recover over 10,000 mobiles from 22 states
- UP jail inmates go creative with diyas, sweets ahead of Diwali
- Officials will be held accountable for missing commercial tax targets: CM
- This Diwali, city set to burst green crackers with a bang
- Hasanamba temple prefers officials and politicians than common devotees
- Giraffe dies at Hyderabad zoo
- Uttarakhand hikes DA of staff from 50% to 53%
- Former MP expresses outrage on Waqf notices
- DCA raids 15 med shops, slaps show-cause notices
- Yogi: Rs. 40 lakh cr ‘investment’ shows growing interest in UP
Just In
Mega Job Mela held at Govt College
85 persons receive offer letters
Anantapur: Sambhav Foundation in collaboration with the different private sector companies and MNCs has organised a Mega Job Mela at the Government College here on Tuesday. The Mela was inaugurated by the guests Bisathi Bharath, national youth awardee & Union government- MyGov ambassador, Dr Garugu Balaji, MD, consultant psychiatrist, Dr Shasanka Mouli, Vice-Principal, Government College, Anantapur, Bisati Jeevan Kumar, HR, Nagamani, in-charge of Sambhav Foundation, Redya Nayak, placement officer, Sambhav Foundation.
Bisathi Bharath stated that youth should need to focus on up-skilling, re-skilling, improving professional skills and expertise to earn better jobs in the market. He congratulated Sambhav Foundation for organising the mega job mela to ensure better employment opportunities to rural youth.
Nearly 120 youth from various corners of the district appeared for the Job Mela.
Companies including Tata Electronics & Motors, Shri Ram Finance, CNR Assocation, Big C, KR Private Solutions, Flipkart, Tata Capital and Cogent Private limited Company have given offer letters to 85 young people with a package of Rs 2 lakh to Rs 3.5 lakh. The selected youth will be placed as data entry operators, in data analytics, as accounts executives and auto service technicians.