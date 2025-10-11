Mega job mela held at Hindupur SDGS College

Hindupur: Amega job mela was organised at SDGS College, Hindupur, on Friday under the aegis of the State Skill Development Corporation, drawing participation from 17 leading private companies. Anantapur District Collector A Shyam Prasad attended the event as chief guest.

At the outset, District Skill Development Officer Harikrishna briefed participants on the various skill development initiatives underway in the Sri Sathya Sai district. He assured that appointment letters would be issued to the selected candidates.

Addressing the gathering, Collector Shyam Prasad urged unemployed youth to make full use of the opportunities provided through such job fairs.

He emphasized the importance of enhancing skills along with academics and noted that Skill Hub Centers had been set up across all constituencies of the district. “If youth work with sincerity and determination, even the most challenging tasks can be accomplished,” he said. He encouraged young job seekers to focus on stability and career growth rather than the size of the job, stressing that consistent effort leads to a promising future. Highlighting upcoming industrial opportunities, including companies like Kia and the solar sector, he advised youth to upgrade their skills accordingly to meet industry demands.

Hindupur Municipal Chairman Ramesh Babu added that, as per the instructions of the local MLA, job melas would be organized every three months to create employment avenues. The event was attended by District Industries Officer Nagaraj, college correspondent Baisani Ram Prasad, Municipal Commissioner Mallikarjun, political leaders, college staff, and representatives from participating companies.