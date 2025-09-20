Mega job mela in Madakasira on Sept 23

Puttaparthi: DistrictCollector A Shyam Prasad, released the poster for the upcoming Mega Job Mela to be held on September 23, at 9:00 AM at SYTR Government Degree College, Madakasira.

The event is being organised under the aegis of the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC).

Nearly 11 multinational companies will participate in the mela, including H1 HR Solutions, Credit Access, Drogo Drones, PVR INOX, ACT, Tata Electronics, DSC, KIML, LMS, Dr Reddy’s, and Hyundai Mobis. These firms will conduct on-the-spot interviews to provide employment opportunities for unemployed youth in the district.

The Collector urged eligible job-seeking youth (aged 18–35) to make full use of this opportunity. Candidates with qualifications ranging from 10th class, Intermediate, ITI, Diploma, B. Pharmacy/M. Pharmacy, Nursing, Any Degree, Any B.Tech, and PG are eligible to participate. Selected candidates can expect a monthly salary ranging fromRs10,000 toRs25,000. Participants must carry xerox copies of educational certificates, Aadhaar card, and two passport-size photos.

District Skill Development Officer Bandla Harikrishna informed that interested candidates should register in advance at the official portal https://naipunyam.ap.gov.in/user-registration and may also contact 9966682246 for further details.

The Collector emphasized that such initiatives will not only reduce unemployment but also enhance skill development and boost the district’s workforce readiness.