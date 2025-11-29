Mega parent teachers meeting 3.0 on Dec 5

Anantapur: District Collector O Anand on Friday said that a mega parent teachers meeting 3.0 programme is being organized on December 5 across the district. Collector held a press conference at the Revenue Building of Anantapur Collectorate. Speaking on this occasion, the Collector said that two mega parent teachers’ meetings have been organized in the past. He said that PTM will be organized in all government and aided schools, junior colleges, institutions, model schools, KGBV, tribal welfare and social welfare institutions from class 1 to intermediate. He said that this programme is being carried out meaningfully and effectively as per the orders of the Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Education Minister Nara Lokesh.

He said that 2.06 lakh children are studying in government, aided schools and junior colleges in the district, and their parents will participate in this programme along with them. DEO Prasad Babu, DVEO Venkataramana Nayak, Samagra Shiksha APC Shailaja participated in this programme.