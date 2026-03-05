Plea to resolve employees’ issues

Vijayawada: The APNGGOs Association has urged Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to take swift steps to resolve various long-pending issues concerning government employees in the State.

State President Alaparthi Vidyasagar, along with the newly elected State executive members of the Association, met the Chief Minister in the State Assembly on Wednesday and submitted a representation highlighting key concerns of employees.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Vidyasagar said employees across the State are awaiting the government’s response on several important issues, including release of pending Dearness Allowances (DAs), payment of interim relief, appointment of the Pay Revision Commission (PRC) Committee, implementation of the committee report on health cards, regularisation of outsourcing staff, filling up of vacancies in various government departments and addressing pension-related matters. APNGGOs State General Secretary DV Ramana, Organising Secretary K Jagadeeswar Rao, Vice-Presidents R Ravikumar, Md Jani Pasha and M Kiran Kumar, Secretaries SBV Ramprasad and L Rajaneesh Babu, district presidents G Rammohan, GVRS Kishore, B Srinivasulu, Aakunoori Srinivasa Rao, B Venkateswarlu, NTR District Associated President VV Prasad, Transport Department Zonal President M Rajubabu and Excise Department Employees’ State President B Narasimhulu, among others, were present during the meeting.