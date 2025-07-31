Mega sanitation drive at Kolakaluru

Guntur: Minister for Civil Supplies Dr Nandendla Manohar initiated a mega sanitation drive, aimed at significantly improving hygiene and sanitation conditions at Kolakaluru on Wednesday.

As part of this initiative, he not only reviewed the cleaning operations but also interacted with local residents, listened to their concerns, and directed officials to take immediate action on various issues raised.

The drive took place particularly in the BC Colony of Kolakaluru, where Dr Manohar inspected the ongoing sanitation work, including the clearance of waste-choked drains. He toured the streets of the colony, reviewed drainage problems, and issued instructions to officials for their resolution on the spot.

Speaking on the occasion, he said Kolakaluru, being a major panchayat village, was chosen for the sanitation drive to improve the drainage and sanitation systems while also addressing public needs through direct community engagement. He emphasised that such initiatives not only improve living conditions but also foster a cleaner and healthier environment.

He pointed out that some CC roads were constructed without proper drainage planning, and assured that funds would be allocated for constructing concrete drainage systems within the next two to three months. Responding to public requests, he promised to take up road construction works at certain key locations.

He urged villagers to cooperate in maintaining sanitation and avoid obstructing proper drainage flow by creating unnecessary barriers between households.

Tenali sub-collector Sanjana Sinha, local officials, village secretariat staff, and community leaders were present.