Megastar Chiranjeevi praises on YS Jagan govt. for vaccinating 13.72 lakh people on a single day

Megastar Chiranjeevi responds over the record level of vaccination in Andhra Pradesh. He showered praises on YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government which vaccinated 13.72 lakh people on the single day. He lauded the efforts of the AP Medical Health Department for tackling the epidemic through social media social media platform. He lauded the AP government's efforts to control covid and stood and ideal for the country.

So happy at the fabulous feat of vaccinating over 13.72 lac people in a single day by Health teams in #AndhraPradesh.Your efforts fill confidence in everyone about defeating the Covid monster! Way to go TeamAP. More Power to You!Congrats to Sri @ysjagan for inspiring leadership. — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) June 22, 2021





Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh government on Sunday vaccinated more than 13 lakh people in a single day as part of Covid control measures. In fact, the goal is to vaccinate 8 million people a day. Overcoming that, 13.72 lakh people across the state were vaccinated in a single day. The vaccination program that started in the morning was made closer to the people as a movement.

On the other hand, there are speculation that the actor would be sent to Rajya Sabha from YSRCP party. The latest tweet on the YSRCP government has raised many eyebrows.