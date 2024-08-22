Megastar’s fan takes up Porlu Dandalu

Tirupati : In a heartfelt display of devotion, Eswar Royal, a dedicated fan of Megastar Chiranjeevi from Balijappalli village in Ramachandrapuram mandal, embarked on a unique pilgrimage to Tirumala. Eswar, known for his unwavering admiration for the legendary actor and his family, undertook this journey with a special purpose – to pray for Chiranjeevi’s long life and to seek divine blessings for his brother, Pawan Kalyan to become the Chief Minister.

On Wednesday, Eswar began his journey through the steps of Srinivasa Mangapuram in Chandragiri mandal, a path known for its spiritual significance. Before starting, he performed a special puja at the first step of the Srivari Stairway, expressing his deep reverence for Lord Venkateswara. What made his journey even more extraordinary was his decision to place Porlu Dandalu as he ascended the steps, a symbolic act of devotion and commitment.

Eswar’s pilgrimage holds particular importance as it coincides with Chiranjeevi’s birthday celebrations, set to take place on Thursday. He shared that his prayers were focused on the well-being and longevity of Chiranjeevi and his family, wishing them a hundred years of good health and happiness. He also expressed his fervent hope that Pawan Kalyan, who currently serves as the Deputy Chief Minister, would one day ascend to the position of Chief Minister, fulfilling the aspirations of many of his supporters.

The event was attended by several prominent figures, including Tirupati TTD Cooperative Employees Bank Chairman Cheerla Kiran, Balija Sena District Spokesperson Gopinath, Jana Sena Party mpresident Tapasi Murali Reddy and other local leaders.