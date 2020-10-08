Mekapati Gautam Reddy urges HCL to support in setting up IT hub and Skill University

Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Mekapati Gautam Reddy has said that the state of Andhra Pradesh will implement the functions and works of software be done from home. He made it clear that Andhra Pradesh would become the address for startups.

On Thursday, Minister Mekapati met Roshni Nader Malhotra, chairperson of renowned IT company 'HCL Technologies', via video conference from Delhi. Minister Mekapati said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's idea was to set up a skill university in Visakhapatnam and make it an IT hub and urged support from HCL to which they responded positively and expressed interest to support the Skill University, which will address IT development as well as advanced courses such as Artificial Intelligence and the Internet of Things.

Minister Mekapati said that Andhra Pradesh is conducive to setting up all kinds of startups against the other states where the cost of setting up startups in other states is high. He said there was plenty of land and talented youth in Andhra Pradesh who needed to set up low-cost hubs. Chairperson Roshni briefed Minister Mekapati on various issues such as teaching, training and job placement through the 'Tech Bee' program currently being carried out by HCL to enable inter-educated youth to get jobs by the age of 18.

Minister Mekapati lauded HCL for striving to empower girls who have completed Class X through a similar program. HCL Corporation CEO Shiva Shankar also participated in the video conference.