In a show of support and enthusiasm, the people of Krishnareddy Palem, Chandrareddy Palem, and Rajupalem villages in Kaligiri Mandal, have come together to participate in the Vijay Sankalpayatra organized by Mekapati Raja Gopal Reddy. The villages are adorned with colorful flowers and the sound of bursting firecrackers fills the air as slogans of Johar Rajanna, Jai Jagananna, and Jayaho Mekapati resonate through the streets.

The residents of these villages express their gratitude for the welfare schemes implemented by Chief Minister Jagananna and the development initiatives that have improved their lives. They credit Mekapati Rajanna for his tireless efforts in protecting their crops by ensuring access to water resources and safeguarding their livelihoods.



As the election approaches, the people of Krishnareddy Palem Panchayat have pledged their support to Vijayasai Reddy's brother and YSR Congress Party candidate, Mekapati Raja Gopal Reddy, for both the MP and MLA positions. They are determined to secure a victory for him with a significant majority to ensure the continuation of Jagananna's leadership as Chief Minister.



The fervent campaign efforts and overwhelming support from the villagers signify a strong determination to see Mekapati Rajagopal Reddy elected as their representative and uphold the values and principles of the YSR Congress Party.

