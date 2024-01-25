  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Mekapati Vikram Reddy participates in YSR Asara celebrations, praises Jagan

Mekapati Vikram Reddy participates in YSR Asara celebrations, praises Jagan
x
Highlights

Atmakur MLA LA Mekapati Vikram Reddy praised Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for empowering women and improving their economic status.

Atmakur MLA LA Mekapati Vikram Reddy praised Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for empowering women and improving their economic status.

He attended the YSR Asara celebrations and highlighted the achievements of the welfare schemes implemented by the government.

He criticized the previous Telugu Desam government for not fulfilling their promises to support women and emphasized that CM Jagan Mohan Reddy has delivered on his election promises. Despite the financial challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the CM ensured the continuation of welfare schemes.

MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy urged the public to trust CM Jagan Mohan Reddy and support his re-election, as he believes that the CM's leadership will bring prosperity to everyone's families.


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X