Mekapati Vikram Reddy participates in YSR Asara celebrations, praises Jagan

Atmakur MLA LA Mekapati Vikram Reddy praised Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for empowering women and improving their economic status.

He attended the YSR Asara celebrations and highlighted the achievements of the welfare schemes implemented by the government.

He criticized the previous Telugu Desam government for not fulfilling their promises to support women and emphasized that CM Jagan Mohan Reddy has delivered on his election promises. Despite the financial challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the CM ensured the continuation of welfare schemes.

MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy urged the public to trust CM Jagan Mohan Reddy and support his re-election, as he believes that the CM's leadership will bring prosperity to everyone's families.

