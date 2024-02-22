Mekapati Vikram Reddy reviews on Revenue dept. in Nellore

Nellore District Collector M Harinarayanan, along with MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy, conducted a revenue review meeting for Atmakuru Constituency in the Collector's Chamber. The meeting was attended by YSRCP Revenue Coordinators, Public Representatives, Tahsildars, and RDOs of the Constituency.

During the meeting, MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy emphasized the importance of addressing the development works and public issues identified by the people and public representatives in various mandals of Atmakuru Constituency. He highlighted key revenue issues such as Sadabainama, dotted lands, assignment, and others that needed immediate attention. He also requested allocation of funds for the repair of a residential school building in Kartampadu and filling up vacant volunteer positions in the constituency.

Collector Harinarayanan urged the Tahsildars and RDOs to prioritize resolving the revenue issues raised by the public representatives before the Election Code is released. He advised the public representatives to visit the field and report any unresolved issues to the RDO for further action.

Overall, the meeting stressed the importance of proactive steps to address public concerns and ensure the smooth functioning of development works in Atmakuru Constituency.