Mental health awareness programme held

Anantapur: Central University of AP conducted an awareness programme World Mental Health Day here on Thursday. The psychology department organised an online lecture by Prof Sandeep Kumar, Professor of Psychology, Banaras Hindu University.

Prof Sandeep highlighted the role of mental health and well-being and spoke about mental health dimensions, mental health concerns in India, depression, strategies for managing mental health. The session was informative and insightful.

The department conducted two events earlier on October 8 and 9. On October 8, the psychology department organised a special mime performance, which aimed at raising awareness about mental health and fostering open conversations around emotional well-being.

Prof Sheela Reddy, Dean, CUAP, stressed the significance of mental health in the academic community and beyond. She encouraged students and staff to actively engage in discussions about emotional well-being and to support one another.

A skit was performed on October 9 to create awareness about the importance of mental health focusing on the theme of academic stress and personal stress in student’s life and how it impacts their life.

Vice-Chancellor Prof SA Kori, Dr Rohini Shivananda and others addressed the students. First year MSc Applied Psychology and MSc Clinical Psychology students actively took part in both events.