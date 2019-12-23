Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Mentally ill woman raped in Chittoor district

Mentally ill woman raped in Chittoor district
Highlights

A mentally ill woman has been sexually assaulted by a man in the Chittoor district.

Amaravati: A mentally ill woman has been sexually assaulted by a man in the Chittoor district. According to the sources, a married woman (32) of a village in Yadamari mandal here in the district is under medication as she is suffering from mental illness problems for the last four years.

On Saturday evening, a young man (35) who was staying at his relative's house in the same village has approached the woman when there was no one present in the house and raped her. Over receiving the complaint from the victim's husband on Sunday, the police have registered a case and investigating further.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
One State - One Capital that is AP -Amaravati: Farmers raise slogans23 Dec 2019 7:15 AM GMT

One State - One Capital that is AP -Amaravati: Farmers raise slogans

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to inaugurate Kadapa Steel Plant today, here is his three-day schedule
CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to inaugurate Kadapa Steel Plant today,...
Farmers protest against three capitals continue in Krishnayapalem, security tightened at CM camp office in Tadepalli
Farmers protest against three capitals continue in...
Delhi: 9 dead, 2 critically injured in massive fire at Kirari cloth godown
Delhi: 9 dead, 2 critically injured in massive fire at Kirari...
Jharkhand poll outcome to testify BJP
Jharkhand poll outcome to testify BJP's popularity graph


Top