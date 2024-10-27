Menu charges increased for hostels: Minister

Parvathipuram : Diet charges for the students who are residing in various welfare hostels were increased. Minister for tribal and women child welfare G Sandhya Rani said that the government is committed for the welfare of the all section of people and providing facilities in hostels to ensure nutritious food to them.

On Saturday, she attended a district-level review meeting at Parvathipuram.

Speaking at a meeting , she said that the government is committed for the quality of education and to improve the living conditions of the students.

She said that the Chief Minister had agreed to provide dhobis in the hostels. Cosmetic charges were being paid and trunk boxes, plates, glasses, blankets were provided with a cost of Rs 10 crores, she added. On November 14th, a mega teacher-parent meeting would be conducted, she said.

All public representatives, parents have to attend and discuss the improvement of education, health, sports etc if the students, she said. All hostels and schools should have well maintained toilets and the toilets should have a running water facility, she added.

The minister instructed the education department to submit the list of closed schools during the rationalisation process. The students of the district should excel in the national level, she said. Every village should have a drinking water scheme and that should be done on humanity grounds, she ordered. No village should be left out with drinking water, even gravitation or any other suitable scheme had to be planned, she indicated. Many villages such as Marayyapadu, Jilleduvalasa, Sampangipadu etc were there without proper drinking water and such villages were to identify in all mandals, she instructed.

District collector A Shyam Prasad said that resources for drinking water schemes had to be identified properly. My School My Pride programme was being continued to improve the educational standards and counselling to the students, he said. There were plans to take up roads on saturation mode in the district, he informed.