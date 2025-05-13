Mercury crosses 43 Degrees Celsius at four places

Vijayawada: Temperature levels increased further in the State on Monday. More than 43 degrees Celsius reported in four places and more than 42 degrees Celsius reported at three places. Kakani village in Narasaraopet mandal registered the highest temperature in the State with 43.7 degrees Celsius. Inkollu village of Bapatla mandal and Juvvinigunta village of Prakasam district recorded 43.5 degrees Celsius and 43.3 degrees respectively. Moguluru village of NTR district recorded 43.1 degrees Celsius.

Four places recorded more than 42 degrees Celsius and 116 places reported more than 41 degrees Celsius in the State. The mercury levels are gradually increasing with each passing day forcing the elderly people, sick and children to stay indoors during daytime.

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority has predicted severe heatwaves in 22 mandals and heat waves in 36 mandals on Tuesday. The APSDMA has suggested the people to be cautious due to increasing temperature levels and take precautions while going out in the scorching heat.