Merit scholarships presented to 10th class toppers
Banaganapalle town former sarpanch BC Raja Reddy stressed the importance of education in achieving higher goals and overcoming poverty.
As part of the initiative in memory of his deceased parents, BC Gurreddy and BC Lakshmamma, Raja Reddy on Wednesday presented Pratibha Puraskaram (merit cash awards) to outstanding students of 10th class of 2024-25 batch.
Rs 3 lakh, Rs 50,000 each, was given to six students from Banaganapalle, Koilakuntla, Owk, Sanjamala and Kolimigundla mandals, and a memento at a programme held at Government Junior College in Banaganapalle.
Raja Reddy stated that financial hardships should not hinder access to quality education. He recalled several notable individuals - like IAS officer Gandham Chandrudu from a poor family in Kolimigundla, RBI former governor YV Reddy, former President APJ Abdul Kalam -overcame adversity to reach great heights.
Expressing concern over youth being distracted by mobile phones and losing valuable time, he warned that misuse of technology could lead them astray. Stating that Class 10 and Intermediate education are turning point in every student’s life, he urged them to take informed and disciplined choices to shape a bright future.
In a special address, renowned personality development expert Venu Gopal inspired students on building strong character and staying focused.