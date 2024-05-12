Meteorological Department Forecasts Heavy Rains Across Andhra Pradesh

As Andhra Pradesh grapples with sweltering summer temperatures, the officials of the meteorological department have delivered a much-needed respite with a promising forecast of heavy rains in several districts. The Amaravati Meteorological Center announced on Sunday that a significant downpour is expected to bring relief to the regions suffering from scorching heat.

According to the meteorological department, districts including Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram, Srikakulam, Alluri, Visakha, Manyam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, Eluru, and NTR are likely to witness thunderstorms accompanied by lightning strikes. The forecasted rainfall is anticipated to alleviate the prevailing heatwave conditions and provide much-needed cooling to the affected areas.

Additionally, the Meteorological Department has issued a warning of thunderstorms in various regions, with districts such as Prakasam, Nandyal, Palnadu, Kurnool, Anantapur, and Nandyala expected to receive light showers. The forecast of rain across these districts offers a glimmer of hope for residents and farmers, signaling a shift in weather patterns and a break from the intense summer weather.