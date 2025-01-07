Live
Micro data research workstation inaugurated
Vijayawada: Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education Prof K Madhu Murthy explained the significance of data and its utility to the younger generation while inaugurat-ing the Census Micro Data Research Workstation launched by the Statistics Department of Parvathaneni Brahmayya Siddhartha College of Arts and Science in collaboration with Direc-torate of Census Operations, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
Prof Madhu Murthy was the chief guest and Director of Census Operations for AP and TG Bharathi Hollikeri was the honourable guest spoke about how to use data and what kinds of data are available at the Data Workstation.
Deputy Registrar General (C&T) and Nodal Officer TLN Sishukumar was the special guest.
Dr M Ramesh, Principal of the College and Prof V Baburao, College Director, also partici-pated in the event.
Head of the Statistics Department and College Nodal Officer G Chakravarthi explained the importance of the Data Workstation.