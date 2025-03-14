Microsoft to upskill Andhra youth with AI

Vijayawada : The Andhra Pradesh government is taking swift steps to enhance skill development among youth in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and advanced technology.

Minister for IT Nara Lokesh announced on Thursday that the state government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with global tech giant Microsoft. This partnership aims to increase employability among the state's youth and prepare them for global opportunities.

The agreement was signed between representatives from Microsoft and the Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC). The primary objective is to provide foundational AI and advanced technology skills to secondary school students and young professionals, producing a skilled workforce for IT and other industries in the state. Lokesh emphasised that the training provided by Microsoft will equip youth with the necessary skills to seize global opportunities in AI and advanced technology. As part of the initiative, Microsoft will train 500 teachers and 10,000 engineering students from 50 rural engineering colleges in AI and cloud computing. Additionally, 30,000 students from 30 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) will receive AI training focused on digital productivity.

Further, AI training will be extended to 40,000 youth, facilitating the introduction of the 'Passport to Earning 2.0' program in the state. Another 20,000 individuals will receive training in collaboration with the Union Labour and Employment Ministry.

Moreover, Microsoft will provide 100 hours of AI training to 50,000 individuals to enhance public services and build capacity among government officials.

APSSDC will oversee the implementation of the civil services capacity-building program, offering AI upskilling and reskilling to 20,000 staff members through self-learning modules, workshops, and webinars focused on cross-departmental collaboration.

APSSDC will also provide the necessary physical infrastructure for AI training in designated areas. Microsoft, in close coordination with relevant departments, will ensure comprehensive AI training. Additionally, Microsoft will offer training and certification programs to facilitate the introduction of AI curricula in educational institutions.

Lokesh reiterated that this collaboration will play a pivotal role in positioning Andhra Pradesh as a hub for AI and advanced technology talent, ensuring that youth and professionals are well-prepared for the evolving job market.