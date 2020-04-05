Nellore: Migrant labourers from North Andhra face tough time

Nellore: The migrant labourers from North Andhra districts, who rely on construction and other works are facing tough time due to the lockdown. There are around 75,000 labourers who basically settled in the district headquarters from Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and other places.



Majority people among them have shifted to Kondayapalem Gate, BV Nagar, NGO Colony, and other areas. Some families have purchased houses on the railway sites. Among the migrant people, 30 per cent are women.

Now, these workers have been facing a tough situation with no works in the city due to shutdown. Some workers have tried to return to their native places but in vain.

Several workers engage in construction activity in the city and also in Kavali, Gudur, Sullurpet, Venkatagiri and Atmakur.

Construction workers gather at New Military Colony and TTD Kalyana Mandapam close to LIC office on the GNT Road for works every day.

They also gather at Thadikela Bazaar Centre, Gandhi Statue Centre, VRC Centre, RTC Main Bus Station and at Podalakur Road Centre waiting for a call from the labour contractors.

Earlier the construction sector was hit due to the non-availability of sand and now the lockdown forced them to stay indoors. Usually, they get labour related livelihood for around 20 days in a month.

K Simhadri, a labourer from Vizianagaram area, said that they were not having work for the last 15 days. He said they have migrated along with his family from North.