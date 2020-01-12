Millennium Towers cynosure of all eyes

Visakhapatnam: Tucked away in the backdrop of picturesque landscape, the Millennium Towers, located 20 km away from the city, is cynosure of all eyes.

While a new building is getting readied adjacent to it, talks are also on about the de-notification of another acre of land to set up major departments on the campus if the capital shift becomes a reality soon.

From Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Praveen Prakash to State IT Principal Secretary Kona Sasidhar, the Millennium Towers is being frequented by the officials in the recent past more than ever before.

The data pertaining to the space required to set up departments, suitable place to construct new buildings were surveyed by the officials concerned.

In addition, steps are taken to tighten security in the area. The State government machinery is considering all possibilities of figuring out an ideal destination to house Secretariat in Visakhapatnam.

Millennium Tower (A) has a space of two-lakh sft. Of which, Conduent alone is stretched up to one-lakh sft. Another lakh sft of free space is available in the building.

In addition, Millennium Tower (B) with one-lakh sft is under construction. Along with this, exercise is also on to identify ideal office spaces for setting up of departments at IT Park.

However, officials continue to be tight-lipped on the much-talked about Millennium Towers becoming the Secretariat, stating that nothing is being formalised yet and they are yet to receive an official communication.

Whether the capital shift proposal takes wings or not, a sense of insecurity continues to prevail among IT firms and its allied sectors.

With crores of rupees being invested in these IT companies at the campus, many IT employees stare at a bleak future as the well-established IT infrastructure in Vizag is soon going to lose its sheen.

With some of them asked to vacate the premises, they expressed concern over their future as they need to restart from the scratch all over again.

When asked about the notice issued for vacating the place, the centre head of an IT Company denied it.