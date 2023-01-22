Millets Mahotsav organised in Vizianagaram

Vizianagaram: After the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) announcement on 2023 as International Year of Millets (IYM), the millets farming like Ragi, Korra, VAarika, Sama, Jowar and Bajra is giving new hope for farmers as well as self-help groups (SHG) women in Vizianagaram district.

The millets farming as well as processing has been increasing rapidly for the past three years in the district. At least 4,000 farmers have been farming millets in nearly 4,000 acres in the district. Ministry of food processing industries, Government of India (GoI) has been organising two-day Millet Mahotsav in Vizianagaram in collaboration with Andhra Pradesh food processing society.

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Deputy Speaker Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy inaugurated the 'Millet Mahotsav' along with ministry of food processing industries director D Praveen, APFPO CEO Srihari Reddy, collector A Suryakumari, ZP chairman Majji Srinivasarao and others on Sunday. Ministry of food processing industries has been organising the Mahotsav across the nation with an aim to increase the productivity of the millets.

An exhibition cum millets food bazar is opened here to operate for two days on Sunday and Monday. Locals from various areas visited the stalls and enjoyed the delicious nutrient food items made available here.

The officials advised farmers to increase cultivation area of millets and get good income by adopting various value addition methods like making of floors, pakodas, snacks and other food items. Later, they visited the stalls and interacted with public and millet farmers, traders. DRDA Project director Kalyan Chakravarthi, MEPMA PD Sudhakar and others were also present.