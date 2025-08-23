Min Satyakumar slams YSRCP’s campaign against TTD

Penukonda: Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Satyakumar Yadav received a grand welcome from BJP workers during his visit to Penukonda in Sri Sathya Sai district on Friday.

Addressing the gathering, the Minister extended greetings to party workers and assured continued efforts for public welfare.

As part of his visit, Yadav paid floral tributes to the statue of Vijayanagara Emperor Sri Krishnadevaraya.

In his speech, he hailed Krishnadevaraya’s reign as a golden era in Telugu history, highlighting his valor, administrative skill, and commitment to people’s welfare.

“It was during his time that Telugu earned the title Andhra Bhasha Bhushana. Literature, arts, and culture flourished to their peak under his rule.

His legacy is the pride of this land,” he said.

Turning sharply critical of the YSR Congress Party, the Minister condemned what he described as “false propaganda” against Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

He accused YSRCP of attempting to undermine the sanctity of TTD, recalling incidents of temple attacks during their rule and alleging misuse of TTD revenues.

“They even tried to auction TTD properties, commercialized ticketing, turned sacred Tirumala laddus into a revenue source, and resorted to adulteration,” Yadav charged.

He further alleged that YSRCP leaders, unable to digest the NDA government’s ongoing development initiatives, were resorting to verbal attacks on Hindu culture itself.

“No matter how hard they try, people are aware of the truth, and their attempts to tarnish TTD’s sanctity will fail,” he asserted.

The event saw participation from BJP district president GM Shekhar, local leaders, and party workers.