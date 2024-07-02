Live
Minister Anagani distributes pensions in Repalle
Guntur: Minister for Revenue, Stamps and Registrations Anagani Satya Prasad said that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu hiked pension to Rs 4,000 per month and cleared the arrears due from April 2024. Thus the Chief Minister fulfilled his election promise.
He launched a the hiked pension distribution programme in Repalle Assembly constituency of Bapatla district on Monday. He visited Repalle and Nizampatnam mandals along with the district in-charge Collector Chamakuri Sridhar and distributed the pension. He went to beneficiaries’ houses and interacted with them. He said the TDP-led NDA government has paid Rs 7,000 to keep up election promises and added that beneficiaries are happy. He said the government is distributing the pensions through the employees to prevent irregularities in pension payment.
Repalle RDO Hela Shorin and officials of various government departments were present.