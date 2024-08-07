Minister assures welfare schemes for Archakas

Guntur: Minister for Endowments Anam Ramanarayana Reddy said that the TDP government is committed for the welfare of Archakas and he will try to solve the problems of Archakas working in the endowments department.

Archakas working in the endowments department submitted a memorandum to Ramanarayana Reddy at Endowments Commissioner’s office at Gollapudi in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Anam Ramanarayana Reddy assured that he will try to implement the GO MS No 439 and implement the welfare schemes for Archakas. He said he will try to implement the minimum wages and issue health cards for Archakas.

Endowment commissioner S Satyanarayana, Archaka JAC leader Srikantham Nandeswar, MV Seshacharyulu and Yanamandra Satyarama Sarma were present.