Minister Audimulapu Suresh continues Gadapa Gadapaku programme in rain

Markapuram: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Dr Audimulapu Suresh continued 'Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam' programme for the second day in Yerragondapalem Assembly constituency on Friday.

The door-to-door visit and interaction with the public by Minister Suresh continued in Yerragondapalem town, amidst drizzle. Encouraged by the followers and YSRCP cadre, the Minister visited the beneficiaries of various schemes under Ward Secretariat-3, despite heavy rain. Suresh interacted with the people in every household, explained the welfare schemes introduced by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and enquired if any of the eligible beneficiaries are facing issues in receiving the benefits.

He asked the secretariat staff and officials concerned to note down the concerns of the public, and instructed them on rectifying the issues in a speedy manner.

Minister Suresh said that the government is implementing all welfare schemes for every one of the eligible beneficiaries, irrespective of their caste or religion or political affiliations.