Minister Audimulapu Suresh promises justice to cyclone-hit farmers

Ongole (Prakasam District): Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Dr Audimulapu Suresh inspected submerged fields due to Cyclone Mandous and interacted with farmers in Peddaraveedu mandal on Monday. He later reviewed the status of enumeration with agriculture and horticulture departments officials in Ongole and assured the farmers that the government will do justice to them.

Speaking to the farmers in the fields at Peddaraveedu mandal, the Minister said that many crops were partially damaged in the district due to cyclone. He said that the government already ordered the officials to enumerate the loss and input subsidies would be released after the reports are received. Condemning the remarks of Opposition parties' leaders, he said that the government under Chief Ministership of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is delivering compensation to farmers within two or three months.

Later in Ongole, Suresh reviewed crop damage in the district with District Agriculture Officer Srinivasa Rao and Horticulture Officer Gopichand. He ordered them to see that all the farmers, who lost their crops, will receive compensation, and advised them to see the ground staff visit the fields and do the enumeration in front of the farmers.