Minister Avanti Srinivas directs boat operators to follow rules

Vijayawada: Tourism Minister Avanti Srinivas has urged the boat operators and tourists to follow the rules framed by the government to prevent mishaps. He said the command control rooms will be ready by February to monitor the boat operations in the State.

The Minister was re-launching boat operations at a programme organised at Berm Park on Saturday.

The State government had suspended the boat operations in the State after major disaster on September 15 in the river Godavari. The State government had constituted a committee to study and make suggestions for the safety of boats and passengers. The officials and experts had studied the condition of the boats and would take a decision to give permission for them.

Referring to Bhavani island in Vijayawada, he said it would be thrown open to the public in one week and 60 percent of the restoration works completed. He said the Bhavani island was badly hit due to the floods and the government had sanctioned Rs1.09 crore to restore the facilities. He said the police, Revenue, Tourism, Irrigation and other departments would work in co-ordination to check boat accidents in the State.

He suggestedthat the boat passengers wear the life jackets without fail.

Endowment Minister Vellampalli Srinivas, MLA Malladi Vishnu, Principal Secretary of Tourism K Praveen Kumar and other officials were present on the occasion.