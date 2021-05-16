Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy assures all help to GGH Ongole

Ongole: Minister for energy Balineni Srinivasa Reddy on Sunday promised that he would make efforts to increase the number of beds in all PHCs in the district to reduce pressure on GGH-Ongole. He also advised the district authorities to increase medical staff to provide better services to the Covid patients.

The Minister conducted a special meeting with the doctors at GGH Ongole and concerned officials at the Spandana Hall in Collectorate in Ongole. He advised the doctors and officials to help the patients completely recover from the Covid. He assured all help required from the government and his personal capacity. Balini said that the people are treating doctors as gods in the Covid crisis and asked them to work with coordination to save the poor people, who are coming to GGH for treatment. He said that the doctors informed him the waiting time for bed is very much reduced at the Covid Care Centre.

He added that he would follow the suggestion of the experts to reduce the burden on the GGH Ongole and speak to the concerned MLAs to increase the beds in PHCs. He advised the officials to try to offer more salary, if required to recruit more medical staff to treat the Covid patients.

The Minister declared Rs 2 lakh as ex gratia personally to the family members of head nurse Rose Mary, and assured that the government will also compensate the families of the other doctors, who died of the coronavirus. He appreciated the doctors for coming forward to treat Covid patients, even by keeping their family members at a distance.

Joint Collectors TS Chetan, Krishnaveni, DMHO Dr P Ratnavali, Mayor Gangada Sujatha, Deputy Mayor Vemuri Suryanarayana, GGH Superintendent Dr D Sriramulu, Deputy Superintendent Murali Krishnareddy, and others were also present on the occasion.