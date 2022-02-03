  • Menu
Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy opens Jagananna Mahila Mart in Addanki

Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy speaking after inaugurating Jagananna Mahila Mart in Addanki on Thursday
Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy speaking after inaugurating Jagananna Mahila Mart in Addanki on Thursday

Minister for Energy, Environment, Forests, Science and Technology Balineni Srinivasa Reddy announced that the government has taken necessary steps to provide quality products at a cheaper price to poor people.

Addanki: Minister for Energy, Environment, Forests, Science and Technology Balineni Srinivasa Reddy announced that the government has taken necessary steps to provide quality products at a cheaper price to poor people. On Thursday, he inaugurated Jagananna Mahila Mart in Addanki town.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took steps to strengthen women self-help groups. In order to make women independent and develop them economically, Jagananna Mahila Marts are being established, he stated and felt happy to open third Jagananna Mahila Mart in the State at Addanki.

He announced that they would open marts in all towns soon. He appreciated the members of 833 SHGs for coming together to invest Rs 10 lakh for the mart and advised the public to make best use of it.

SAPNET chairman and YSRCP Addanki in-charge Bachina Krishnachaitanya, MEPMA Director Vijayalakshmi, MEPMA PD T Ravikumar, Municipal Commissioner Fazululla, tahsildar Prabhakar, Municipal Chairman L Esteramma, councillors Gunji Koteswara Rao, Sudheer and others also participated in the programme.

