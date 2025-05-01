Minister bats for hike in handloom sales

Vijayawada: Minister for Handlooms and Textiles S Savitha on Wednesday directed the officials to initiate necessary steps for conducting elections to handloom cooperative societies at the earliest.

The newly appointed Special Chief Secretary for the Handlooms and Textiles Department, RP Sisodia, paid a courtesy visit to the Minister at the State Secretariat in Amaravati. During their meeting, they discussed over the initiatives being undertaken by the government for the welfare and development of handloom weavers.

Minister Savitha emphasized that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s vision is to ensure 365 days of employment and a life of dignity for every weaver.

In line with this vision, the State Government has designed several schemes. She further urged that efforts be made to secure as many projects and funds as possible from the Central government.

The Minister advised the Special Chief Secretary to initiate reforms in APCO and focus on increasing the sales of handloom products by organising widespread handloom bazaars.

She also stressed the need to expedite cloth supply through APCO in accordance with government department orders.

She directed those blankets, towels, and other cloth requirements for social welfare and tribal welfare hostels be supplied before the start of the academic year.

Orders for cloth required in government hospitals should also be collected and fulfilled through APCO. Minister Savitha further suggested the organisation of handloom expos can be held across the State and also in major cities at the national level.

The Minister reiterated that enabling handloom weavers to live with dignity is a core objective of Chandrababu Naidu and called for dedicated efforts towards realising this vision.