Minister Botcha lays stone for Rs 4.9 cr development works

Narasaraopet (Palnadu District): Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana assured that the State government will extend benefits of welfare schemes to all the eligible and is committed for the welfare of people.

He laid foundation stone for taking up various development works at a cost of Rs 4.9 crore at Unguturu of Amaravati mandal in Palnadu district and inaugurated the high-level bridge on Sunday.

Speaking on this occasion, the Minister urged the eligible to apply for welfare schemes to get benefits. He recalled that the government distributed house sites to over 30 lakh beneficiaries for the construction of the houses and released financial assistance under Amma Vodi scheme recently.

Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu said that the government led by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy fulfilled more than 90 per cent of the assurances and implementing several welfare schemes besides giving priority for SCs, STs, BCs and minorities. He said they are meeting the people and explaining the welfare schemes implemented by the government.

Rajya Sabha member Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy, MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayulu, MLA Namburu Sankara Rao were present.