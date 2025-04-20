Live
Minister distributes eqpt to needy children
Parvatipuram: The Minister of Women and Child Welfare and Tribal Welfare Gummidi Sandhya distributed aids and instruments worth Rs 9.66 lakh to children with special needs during a program held by the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) on Saturday. The event took place in collaboration with ALIMCO at Salur.
In total, 173 aids and appliances were distributed, including wheelchairs, Braille kits, CP wheelchairs, crutches, rollators, tricycles, walking sticks, and teaching-learning material kits.
Addressing the gathering, the minister urged the public to provide strong support for children with special needs.
She emphasised the government’s commitment to caring for these children an d reiterated that the government is ready to offer all necessary assistance to them.