Minister Durgesh unveils ACY Reddy’s statue

Rajamahendravaram: Tourism, Culture, and Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh paid tribute to the late ACY Reddy, describing him as his first mentor in politics and a role model of integrity and dedication to public service. Durgesh unveiled a statue of ACY Reddy at Madduri Annapurnayya Park on Jenda Panja Road on Monday.

Speaking at the event, Durgesh highlighted Reddy’s illustrious career as a municipal chairman, MLA, and Drainage Board chairman. The minister also acknowledged Vundavalli Aruna Kumar as another mentor, saying he learned the power of strategic thinking from him.

Durgesh recalled his grandfather, Pothula Veerabhadra Rao as a close associate of ACY Reddy and acknowledged Reddy’s extensive contributions to Rajahmundry’s development, including the creation of a Nalla Channel system to prevent sewage from contaminating the Godavari River.

Former MP Vundavalli Aruna Kumar said Reddy was a hardworking political leader and urged present leaders to study his life closely.

He said that although he was a political rival of Reddy, their rivalry was ne3ver personal. He also proposed the establishment of a cultural academy in Reddy’s name, pledging his full support for the initiative.

Leaders across party lines participated in the event to honour ACY Reddy’s memory. The gathering included prominent figures such as MLA Adireddy Srinivas, TDP leaders Ganni Krishna and former MP M Bharat Ram, Congress leader TK Vishweshwar Reddy, YSRCP leader Akula Veerraju, and RUDA former chairperson Medapati Sharmila Reddy.

Business leaders, former corporators, and community representatives also attended the event, making it a fitting tribute to ACY Reddy’s remarkable contributions to public service and the arts.