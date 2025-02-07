Minister Gottipati Ravi assures to solve problems of granite industry

Guntur: Minister for Energy Gottipati Ravi assured that the coalition government in the state will solve the problems of the granite industries.

Addressing a meeting with the granite industry owners at the Secretariat on Thursday, he promised that he will get past glory to the granite industry. The granite company owners explained about falling granite exports, shortage of workers, lack of remunerative prices. They requested Gottipati Ravi Kumar to implement a new policy for the granite industry and extend concessions to the industry. Gottipati Ravi Kumar responded positively to their request.