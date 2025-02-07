Live
- What went wrong in Washington?
- Study shows how PM2.5 raises health, economic costs for elderly
- Thandel Movie Review: Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi Shine in This Emotional Drama
- Tejashwi slams Nitish Kumar over custodial death in Bihar's Muzaffarpur
- RG Kar: Calcutta HC rejects admissibility of Bengal govt’s plea seeking death penalty for sole convict
- Cyberabad police strengthens security coordination with pvt establishments
- Wordle Tips: Clues for February 7th, 2025 Answer
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 7th February 2025
- Karnataka HC quashes plea seeking CBI probe against CM Siddaramaiah in MUDA case
- Winning U19 Women’s T20 WC is the happiest moment I’ve ever felt, says Parunika Sisodia
Just In
Minister Gottipati Ravi assures to solve problems of granite industry
Highlights
Guntur: Minister for Energy Gottipati Ravi assured that the coalition government in the state will solve the problems of the granite...
Guntur: Minister for Energy Gottipati Ravi assured that the coalition government in the state will solve the problems of the granite industries.
Addressing a meeting with the granite industry owners at the Secretariat on Thursday, he promised that he will get past glory to the granite industry. The granite company owners explained about falling granite exports, shortage of workers, lack of remunerative prices. They requested Gottipati Ravi Kumar to implement a new policy for the granite industry and extend concessions to the industry. Gottipati Ravi Kumar responded positively to their request.
Next Story