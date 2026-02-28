Minister helps road accident victim

Narasaraopet: An auto overturned on the Chilakaluripet–Kotappakonda route near Pothavaram village in Palnadu district on Friday. The auto driver sustained serious injuries in the incident.

Minister for R&B BC Janardhan Reddy who was travelling on the same road towards Banaganapalle noticed the mishap and immediately stopped his convoy and rushed to the spot.

He personally enquired about the condition of the injured auto driver and ensured that first aid was administered without delay. The injured person was later shifted to a nearby hospital in an ambulance for better medical treatment. He instructed the local officials to ensure that the victim receives proper and advanced medical care. Local residents appreciated the minister’s prompt response and humane gesture in extending timely assistance to the injured driver.