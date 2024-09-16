Minister inspects Bukkapatnam BC Residential School

Puttaparthi(Sri Sathya Sai district): Handlooms and Textiles and BC Welfare Minister S Savitha has described Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu as the champion of poor and backward classes.

Along with ex-Minister Palle Raghunatha Reddy, she inspected Jyothirao Phule Residential School at Bukkapatnam here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Savitha alleged that previous YSRCP government had given a raw deal to BCs. Former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy cheated BC communities, she criticised, adding that it was only former CM NT Rama Rao, who showed real love towards BC community and now Chandrababu Naidu is implementing the same policy.

The Minister pointed out that out of the 107 BC hostels, 105 hostels were constructed by the TDP government in the past. She said the Chief Minister is all set to improve basic and infrastructure facilities for the BC children in the State hostels.

Former Minister Palle Raghunatha Reddy said that of all values, educational values are paramount. He praised late NTR for his valued contribution for the upliftment of BCs and gave immense political representation to BCs in all walks of life.

Palle presented a cheque for Rs 50,000 to Minister Savitha for improving basic amenities in Bukkapatnam hostel.