Minister Jogi Ramesh flags off Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra

Guntur: Minister for Housing Jogi Ramesh said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is giving top priority to the SC, ST, BC and minorities and given berths in the state Cabinet and nominated posts.

He flagged off Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra at Kolakaluru in Tenali mandal of Guntur district on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, he explained how Jagan Mohan Reddy had followed Samajika Dharmam and delivered justice to SC, ST, BC and Minorities. He criticised TDP national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s wife Nara Bhuvaneswari for doing a bus yatra demanding release of Naidu from the jail.

He questioned how Naidu had earned thousands of crores of rupees wealth with the two acres of land he owned when he was an MLA. Minister for Municipal Administration Audimulapu Suresh urged the voters to bless Jagan Mohan Reddy in the coming Assembly election to become CM again. He said BC, SC, STs were happy with the YSRCP government.

JSP chief Pawan Kalyan can speak English with the students studying in the government schools. Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha, Rajya Sabha member Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy, MLCs Kalpa Latha Reddy, Pothula Sunitha, Marri Rajasekhar, MLA Annabathuni Siva Kumar, former MLC and party district president Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad were present.