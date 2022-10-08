Minister Karumuri asks officials to maximise farmer benefits

Visakhapatnam: Civil Supplies Minister Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao directed the authorities concerned to take every measure to benefit the farmers in grain collection. Along with Civil Supplies Commissioner H Arun Kumar, Managing Director of Civil Supplies G Veerapandian, the minister held a meeting with Civil Supplies, Legal Metrology and Vigilance officials here on Friday,

Speaking on the occasion Venkata Nageswara Rao said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy issued orders on the grain collection that there would not be any connection with millers while procuring grain from the farmers. The minister said that the millers are trying to reduce the price by citing various reasons at the time of grain procurement.

Further speaking about the recent raids, the minister stated that 29 cases were booked against the petrol bunk managements in Tirupati, Guntur and Visakhapatnam. Similarly, 309 cases against the shopping malls and 89 cases against the fertilizer shops were registered, he added. About Bharat Rashtra Samithi floated by KCR, the minister said such parties will not come in the way of YSRCP's victory in the next elections.

"The lion will always arrive alone and so is our Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy," Venkata Nageswara Rao clarified. Sharing his views, Civil Supplies Commissioner H Arun Kumar explained the procedure of grain procurement. Civil supplies officers were directed to inform the details of the shops and shopping malls being examined every month. Officials from Anakapalli, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram, Alluri Sita Ramaraju and Srikakulam districts attended.