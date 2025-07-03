  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Minister lays foundation for bridge over Chitravathi river

Minister lays foundation for bridge over Chitravathi river
x

Minister Savitha unveiling the foundation plaque for bridge construction in Gorantla mandal on Wednesday

Highlights

BC Welfare Minister S Savitha laid foundation stone for a high-level bridge over Chitravathi river at Budili village in Gorantla mandal on Wednesday.

Gorantla: BC Welfare Minister S Savitha laid foundation stone for a high-level bridge over Chitravathi river at Budili village in Gorantla mandal on Wednesday. The bridge, with estimated cost of Rs 8.52 crore, is being constructed with assistance from PMGSY funds in collaboration with Central and State governments. The project is expected to be completed and operational by 2027. Speaking at the event, Minister Savitha claimed of fulfilling her promise given to Budili villagers, who requested for a bridge, and credited Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for promptly approving funds after she raised the issue.

She also announced infrastructure developments in the region, including construction of CC roads and canals worth Rs 6 crore under National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme. In Budili alone, Rs 20 lakh has already been spent, and an additional Rs 20 lakh proposal has been submitted.

She revealed that Rs 26 lakh from CM Relief Fund was allocated to 26 beneficiaries in the village for medical aid this year.

Under the housing scheme, Minister Savitha said funds will be released to 56 beneficiaries with house sites in the first phase. In the second phase, eligible poor families will receive house sites and construction assistance.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick